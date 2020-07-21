Home   News   Article

Serious accident takes place on road between Great Ponton and Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 10:27, 21 July 2020
 | Updated: 10:29, 21 July 2020

There has been an accident involving at least two vehicles on the High Dyke between Great Ponton and Woodnook near Grantham.

Witnesses say a van and a car have been involved.

Vehicles have been able to pass but the emergency services had not yet arrived when it was reported to the Journal about 10.15am.

