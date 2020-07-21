Serious accident takes place on road between Great Ponton and Grantham
Published: 10:27, 21 July 2020
| Updated: 10:29, 21 July 2020
There has been an accident involving at least two vehicles on the High Dyke between Great Ponton and Woodnook near Grantham.
Witnesses say a van and a car have been involved.
Vehicles have been able to pass but the emergency services had not yet arrived when it was reported to the Journal about 10.15am.
More by this authorGraham Newton
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)