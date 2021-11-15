The A1 had closed in both directions due to a serious collision with motorists advised to avoid the area.

It is closed from the Brownhills roundabout in Newark to Barrowby (A52) near Grantham.

Nottinghamshire Police are at the scene.

Traffic officers and maintenance crews are on their way to the area to assist.

The road was closed at around 3.40pm. It is affecting traffic between Newark and Grantham.

National Highways East Midlands tweeted: "Following the incident on the #A1 both directions between the #A52 #Grantham and the #A46 #Lincoln, road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys."