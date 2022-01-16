Home   News   Article

Serious crash closes A1 between Wansford and Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 14:03, 16 January 2022
 | Updated: 14:04, 16 January 2022

The A1 is closed following a serious crash during the early hours of this morning (January 16).

Accident investigation work is currently taking place following a three-car crash near Stamford.

The A1 has been closed in both directions from the B1081 Burghley House turn off to the A43 Kettering Road and Easton-on-the-Hill Turn Off.

The road is also closed northbound between Wansford and Burghley Park.

A detour is in place.

