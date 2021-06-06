A service which helps people with mental health problems will be available in Grantham from next month.

Unlock Your You is a service which helps those struggling with mental health for many reasons.

Volunteer Susan Fish will be on hand to meet and greet people at a coffee morning in the Mayor’s Parlour, in the Guildhall, on the first Wednesday of every month. The first coffee morning will be on July 7, between 10am and noon.

The launch of mental health service Unlock Your You in Grantham. With Mayor of Grantham Councillor Dean Ward, centre, are from left, Emma Johnson, Will Burns, Colby-Christopher Williams and Susan Fish. (47780534)

People can ask for advice and find out more about the service. There is no need to book, just turn up on the day.

The service also acts as a first responder group and a number of people who have shown an interest in volunteering as responders are being interviewed to work in Grantham. Successful candidates will go out to people who ask for help and will be trained in mental first aid.

Susan said she was “very optimistic” for the local service after such a good response.

The service has been launched with the help of the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward. Susan said: “The mayor has been a great help and we really do appreciate his support.”

Anybody interested in volunteering as a responder with the group should email Susan at susan.fish@unlockyouryou.com

Susan can also give more information about the service and is looking for help with fund-raising for the group as well.

Team member Colby-Christopher Williams said an existing group in Melton had proven successful and had helped a large number of people.

He said: “There’s already a desire for this service, and that’s been proven in Melton.

“Since November, 50 lives have been saved or supported – helping them get back on their feet and into society.

“We are reaching so many people and saving lives already, but with funding we will be able to do so much more.”

More details are available at www.unlockyouryou.org.uk