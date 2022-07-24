An organisation is working together with a homeless charity to help those sleeping rough in the area.

National Citizen Service in Grantham has teamed up with Framework, the charity for the homeless, to help raise funds for rough sleepers across Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

The team at National Citizen Service are helping to promote Framework’s appeal for donations from the public and hope that people can support wherever they can.

NCS are supporting Framework (58119107)

NCS is also running sponsored litter picking events, which not only help keep our public areas clean and tidy but will help to raise further funds for Framework so they can continue to support the most vulnerable.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the sponsored litter picking. To support and donate, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/esg6s5-fundraising-for-framework

