A Service of Remembrance will be held online from St Wulfram's Church on Sunday.

The service is being held virtually because of the period of lockdown which starts tomorrow (Thursday) and no congregation will be allowed in the church.

The service, to be taken by rector of St Wulfram's Father Stuart Cradduck, will be broadcast live on the the church's Facebook page from 10.55am on Sunday (November 8).

Despite the lack of a normal service on the day, people are being allowed to lay wreaths at the war memorial in the churchyard throughout Sunday.

Fr Stuart said: "It's a shame we cannot welcome the general public on Sunday but we are inviting people to come some time on Sunday to lay wreaths at the war memorial. The church will also be open for prayer.

"The service will go out live with the same format as previous years but without the public in attendance.

"I am delighted we can do something this year even though it will not be as it was supposed to be. We still get to pay our respects and play our part in what is an important occasion in the nation's calendar."

Before the new lockdown was announced, it was hoped to allow several hundred people, socially distanced, into the church for the service. A ticketed event for 200 peoplehad been planned with the service also being relayed outside over a p.a. system and streamed online.