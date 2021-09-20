The life of a Grantham woman who died a few weeks after reaching her 100th birthday is to be celebrated at a special service at Harrowby Lane Methodist church next week.

A Thanksgiving Service for life-long Grantham resident Edna Tinkler is to take place on Thursday, September 30, at noon.

Edna died in May of last year, three weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday, but the family were only able to hold a small funeral service at Grantham crematorium chapel because of covid restrictions.

A service to celebrate the life of Edna Tinkler will take place at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church. (30136443)

Prior to her birthday, the Journal had been able to put Edna's family in touch with one of the bridesmaids from her wedding in 1947 but sadly the two never got to meet because of the pandemic and then Edna's death.

Edna, who lived at Red Court Care Community for the last three years of her life, had suffered a number of strokes and there will be an opportunity to donate to the work of the Stroke Association at the service or donations may be made at www.justgiving.com/Philip-Macdonald2

All are welcome to the service which will be followed by refreshments in the church hall.