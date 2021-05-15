An RAF serviceman has passed the half way point of his challenge to cycle 5,600 miles for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Wing Commander Mike Ainsworth, from Barkston, is undertaking this gruelling challenge to pay tribute to the airmen who risked their lives in the Dambusters raid.

The 55-year-old will be riding both on the road and on a turbo trainer.

Wing Commander Mike Ainsworth will cycle 5,600 miles in 2021. (44333810)

This weekend will see hundreds of riders across the globe ride either 56 or 100 miles to raise funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund and to celebrate the centenary year of the last surviving Dambusters, Squadron Leader George ‘Johnny’ Johnson MBE DFM RAF.

In one of the last events in the UK for that weekend, Mike will commemorate the anniversary of the Raid by riding the approximately 200 miles from RAF Scampton to Johnny’s home near Bristol.

Mike will start the ride at 10:01pm on the evening of May 16; the time that Johnny’s aircraft, took off for the raid. Riding through the night and the following morning, Mike’s progress can be followed on the Dambusters Rides 2021 Facebook page.

The RAF Benevolent Fund’s Dambusters Rides sportives from Woodhall Spa have now been postponed until the July 3 due to COVID restrictions.

The rescheduling of the main event to July 3 has meant that Mike has had to change his plans for the four consecutive 100-mile rides to commemorate the four dams attacked by 617 Squadron on 17th May 1943.

These will now take place between July 2 and 5 and will all take place in England given the uncertainties of COVID restrictions on travel.

The first of these rides on July 2 will be from RAF High Wycombe, the former headquarters of Bomber Command, to Grantham which was the former headquarters of Number 5 Group of the RAF which commanded the operation.

To donate or find out more, visit: https://rafbf.enthuse.com/pf/mike-ainsworth