An RAF serviceman based at RAF Cranwell will be taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday.

In completing the challenge, Sergeant Rich Bond will raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

Rich, 33, is from Cornwall and works as a weapons system operator. This will be Rich’s first full marathon; he also took part in the Vitality Big Half in August and will compete in the Royal Parks Half Marathon on October 10.

Rich Bond completing the Vitality Big Half in August. (51742348)

He said: “Some of my friends and colleagues have benefited from the services the RAF Benevolent Fund provides. The Fund’s support was invaluable to them, so I wanted to do something to give back to the charity.

“I’m really looking forward to the atmosphere of the crowds and I'm hoping to run it in under three hours in order to qualify for a 'Good For Age' place next year.

"Pacing and fuelling myself so I have enough energy and speed across the whole distance will be hard as pacing isn't my strong suit!

"Recovery will also be quite tough as I have the Royal Parks Half Marathon the following weekend, too.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, practical and emotional support to the whole of the RAF Family, both serving personnel and veterans, as well as their partners and dependants.

To donate to Rich’s fundraiser, please visit virginmoneygiving.com/RichBondLondon.

Heather Kemp, Community Fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, added: “We are so incredibly grateful for Rich’s support, which will allow the Fund to continue to be there for the whole of the RAF Family for years to come.

"By taking on this gruelling challenge, Rich is not only helping raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund; he’s also helping to raise awareness of the support the Fund offers to other veterans, serving personnel, and their families.”