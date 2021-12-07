A scam awareness session was held at a building society, giving advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of scams.

The Melton Building Society hosted an awareness session on November 23 to members at its Grantham branch, covering what kind of scams are out there and providing advice on how to identify them and avoid becoming a victim.

The event was attended by members of the society at the branch, situated in High Street, Grantham, where they were told how to identify scams across a host of methods including postal, telephone, doorstep and online.

A scam awareness session was held at The Melton Building Society. (53557282)

The talk provided helpful advice on how to stop scams including advice on keeping passwords safe and secure and questioning the motive of people making contact.

Dawn Wright, branch manager, said “It was great to see so many of our local community in the branch to hear how they can take steps to protect themselves.

"Scammers have become more sophisticated and as we head into the festive season we are advising all our members to be extra vigilant.

"We are hoping to run similar event sin the future and members of the public can register their interest to attend in branch with any member of our team.”

Sharon Hall, fraud protect and prevent officer, Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is one of our awareness sessions that we deliver to share knowledge around fraud.

"It’s vital that people are able to spot fraud and scams and we’re happy to work with businesses and partners to provide information and help where we can.”

Members were also advised to adopt the Take Five approach when in doubt and Stop, Challenge and Protect. Further information on this approach can be found at: takefive-stopfraud.org.uk