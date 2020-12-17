A hospital campaigner says her experience after breaking a wrist highlights the need to keep services in Grantham.

Nicky Griffiths, of Is Anyone Listening? Lincolnshire, slipped while crossing an icy road on December 5, breaking her right wrist. She went to the urgent treatment centre at Grantham Hospital where the wrist was put back in place and was given an appointment to go to Boston Pilgrim Hospital on December 9.

Nicky does not have a car so travelled for two and a half hours to Boston by bus, train and on foot. A doctor explained that although an excellent job had been done at Grantham, the broken piece of bone had moved in the meantime. He asked if she could go back at 8am on Thursday morning to have the wrist wired under general anaesthetic.

Nicky Griffiths had to go to Boston to have her broken wrist plastered. (43568208)

“I explained about the transport problem, as well as wanting to avoid all hospitals as much as possible at the moment,” said Nicky.

She added: “He explained that the alternative would be to convert the backslab to a full plaster, but I will have a permanently deformed wrist and will not have 100 per cent use of it. In the circumstances I had to agree to this. Had Grantham Hospital not been downgraded it would have been a different outcome. I will now have to go back to Boston at some point next month to have the plaster removed.

“We arrived home seven hours after we had set off. It could have been even longer because there is a three-hour gap between trains after 3.45pm. It was a very tiring day and caused me a considerable amount of pain. It is much more comfortable when I can rest at home.”

Nicky has written to the chief executive of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Andrew Morgan, about her experience.

In a statement to the Journal, Mr Morgan said: “We cannot comment on individual cases.

“As part of our response to the Covid-19 pandemic we have had to temporarily change the way we see and treat some of our patients across the

trust.

"These temporary changes were put in place to keep services safe and sustainable during the pandemic. These changes are about patients across the county, not just Grantham. We are very sorry for any inconvenience or upset that these changes have caused for some of our patients.”