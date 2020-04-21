Home   News   Article

Seven more deaths from coronavirus confirmed by trust which runs Grantham hospital

By Calvin Robinson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 17:52, 21 April 2020
 | Updated: 17:52, 21 April 2020

Greater Lincolnshire has recorded its highest number of coronavirus deaths in 24 hours in hospitals so far as 13 more have been announced across the county.

Seven deaths were confirmed today at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and six at hospitals run by Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

It’s the biggest spike in deaths since April 12 when 12 deaths were recorded across the county.

