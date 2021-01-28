Seven suspects have been charged following public disorder in Grantham last November.

Back in November, Lincolnshire Police made a number of arrests following a public disorder in Union Street, Grantham

Seven teenage men have now been charged with conspiring to cause GBH with intent and are set to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on February 23.

The individuals charged include Mussa Camara, of Artindale, Bretton, Peterborough, Kennedy Ikwuemesi of Wood Street, Barnet, Mikkel Okechukwu of Braybrook, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough and Socaine Bassi of Carver Road, Boston.

All of these men are aged 18.

Eighteen-year-old, Temi Odewale, of Pondfield House, Highbury New Park, Islington, was also charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Two 17-year-olds have also been charged but cannot be named for legal reasons. They are from the London and Huddersfield areas.

Bassi has been remanded in custody and the two 17-year-olds are remanded in youth custody. The others are on bail until the 23rd February.