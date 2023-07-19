Police are investigating a seven-vehicle fire which they believe was an arson attack.

Firefighters from Brant Broughton, Sleaford, Waddington and Grantham were called to the incident in Brant Road, Fulbeck, at 1.11am this morning (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police were later called to the incident at 2.47am to find seven vehicles had been damaged.

Firefighteres attended to the incident Brant Road, Fulbeck.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 27 of today refers to a call we received at 2.47am from Lincs Fire and Rescue reporting three vehicles on fire at an address on Brant Road, Fulbeck.

“Officers attended and found that seven vehicles had been damaged.

“We are investigating an offence of arson.

“We would like anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should email Danielle.crompton@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 27 of 19 July.

People can also call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.