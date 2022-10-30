A seven-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy will receive his "dream" bike on Christmas day, after money was raised to buy him the specialist bike.

Hayley Goodwin, mother of seven-year-old Harry Goodwin, sent out social media posts asking for raffle prizes so she could raise money to buy a second hand special needs therapist trike from theraplay to give Harry on December 25.

She cannot "begin to put into words" how thankful she is to the people who donated towards getting the bike, as it will support Harry to have a bike when he is out with his friends.

Seven year old Harry Goodwin. (60295843)

She said: "I don’t think people realise what they have actually done for my son and for our family.

"They have made his dream since as long as I can remember a reality! They have done this we can’t take any of the credit it was done by the generosity of the town and individuals who decided to donate prizes, money or buy raffle tickets!"

A new version of the bike costs £1,000, however Hayley found a second-hand one for £400.

Hayley originally applied to various charities to try and get the bike but was turned down.

She first learnt about the therapist trike a few years before when she was told about them through her son's occupational therapist.

The bike Harry will receive on Christmas day. (60295855)

However, as it was considered a leisure item, she was told they would not get any support towards getting one.

Now because of the generosity of the Grantham people, Harry will receive the bike on Christmas morning.

Hayley added: "We [Hayley and Harry's step-father Rob] both can’t wait to see his face Christmas morning. We can’t wait to show everyone the joy they bought to my sons face. I know Christmas morning there will be tears shared around."

Harry lives in Alma Park with his mother Hayley, step-father Rob and step-brothers Jacob and Oliver.