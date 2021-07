The A1 southbound is clear following a two car crash earlier today at Grantham.

Two cars were involved and one person was trapped following the accident.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene.

Emergency services are attending the scene. Photo: RSM Photography (49482699)

The AA had reported delays of 20 minutes and increasing between B1174 (Marston turn off) and the A607 (Harlaxton turn off).