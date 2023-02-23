Several cars were destroyed in a fire at an online car retailer site.

The fire broke out at the Cazoo preparation site in Long Bennington on Sunday (February 19) afternoon.

A spokesperson for Cazoo said: "Cazoo can confirm that on the afternoon of February 19 a small fire broke out at its Long Bennington site in one of the outside storage areas.

An aerial view shot of the Roseland Business Park where the Cazoo site is based. Photo: Google Maps (61957113)

"We are grateful to the fire service who promptly attended the site and quickly brought the fire under control.

"Our overriding concern was to our staff and we are very relieved that no one has been hurt. This situation did not impact any deliveries to our customers."

The Long Bennington site is proposing to shut down, leaving 300 jobs at risk.

The company is currently in a consultation process surrounding the decision.