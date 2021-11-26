An accident involving several vehicles has taken place on the A1 at Great Ponton.

The AA is reporting delays of more than half an hour for motorists following the accident which happened about 4.30pm on the southbound carriageway.

Witnesses have told the Journal that at least three vehicles appear to have been involved with one car seen on its side.

Traffic is moving very slowly following this afternoon's accident on the A1 southbound at Great Ponton. (53357885)

One lane of the southbound carriageway remains open.

Several vehicles have been involved in an accident on the A1 this afternoon at Great Ponton. (53357881)

Photographs courtesy of RSM Photography.