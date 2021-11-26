Several vehicles reported to be in A1 accident at Grantham
Published: 17:57, 26 November 2021
| Updated: 17:58, 26 November 2021
An accident involving several vehicles has taken place on the A1 at Great Ponton.
The AA is reporting delays of more than half an hour for motorists following the accident which happened about 4.30pm on the southbound carriageway.
Witnesses have told the Journal that at least three vehicles appear to have been involved with one car seen on its side.
One lane of the southbound carriageway remains open.
Photographs courtesy of RSM Photography.