'Severe damage' caused by Grantham house fire

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 09:33, 23 December 2021
 | Updated: 09:34, 23 December 2021

A house fire broke out yesterday at a Grantham property that caused "severe damage".

Two Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews attended a house fire on Dudley Road, Grantham, yesterday afternoon.

One crew from Grantham station and one from Sleaford.

Firefighters tackle a kitchen fire on Dudley Road. (53902792)
There was severe damage by the fire to the kitchen and ground floor of the property, with smoke damage to the remainder of the house.

The fire service confirmed that the blaze was caused by an electrical fault and that there were no injuries.

