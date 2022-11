One lane of the A1 southbound was closed this morning following a crash but has now been reopened.

The incident happened near the Allington/Foston turnoff.

The AA reported delays of up to 14 minutes but the delays are now easing..

It is reported that one vehicle was involved in the incident.

Traffic was queueing between Foston and Long Bennington.