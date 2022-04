More news, no ads

Drivers are facing severe delays on the A1.

The A1 northbound is blocked between Stamford and South Witham following a crash this afternoon (April 8).

Vehicles are travelling at an average speed of 10 mph with delays of more than 45 minutes.

Traffic at Colsterworth on the A1 following a collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (55975112)

There are also queues on the A1 southbound between Colsterworth and North Witham.

