Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the A1 following a six vehicle collision.

Lincolnshire Police are on the scene at a six-vehicle collision on the A1 southbound two miles from Colsterworth.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

Police say that the collision has caused "large tailbacks", adding "we believe it to be damage only at this stage".

At 12.49pm, the AA reported "severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing" on the A1 Southbound, with an average speed of five mph.

Delays of five minutes on the northbound carriageway were reported just before this, with an average speed of 20 mph.