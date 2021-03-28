A large blaze at a paintball centre near Grantham yesterday evening (Saturday) caused 'severe fire damage'.

Five fire crews attended Ancaster Karting and Paintball, on the edge of Ancaster, after reports of a fire came in at around 6.30pm.

Nearby residents were advised by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to keep their windows and doors closed, with one villager saying that she had heard an explosion.

Neighbours living close to Ancaster Karting and Paintball were told to keep windows closed. Photo: Joanne Livsey (45580580)

The fire crews from Sleaford, Billingborough, Grantham, Holbeach and Brant Broughton attended the incident at 6.24pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that the blaze had caused "severe fire damage to a large quantity of tyres and pallets, one trailer, trees and vegetation."

The crews used three main jets, one hose reel, foam and dry powder to tackle the fire.