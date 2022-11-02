There are severe traffic delays in Grantham this morning (November 2).

Traffic is moving slowly on a number of roads into the town including the A52 Barrowby Road, the High Street and Manthorpe Road.

Sandon Road has been closed for roadworks, in the area of Stonebridge Road and Beacon Lane due to potholes needing to be repaired and work is due to take place until Friday, November 4.

Traffic along Watergate (60385047)

The AA is reporting delays of at least 10 minutes.