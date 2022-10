More news, no ads

There are severe traffic delays in Grantham this morning (October 31), the AA reports.

Traffic is increasing along the Gonerby Road southbound between the B1174 Grantham Road and A607 Brook Street.

The AA is also reporting there is slow traffic on Barrowby Road.

The A1 southbound is closed at Barrowby (58827982)

There are severe delays of up to 13 minutes.