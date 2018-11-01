Severed deer's head found on Grantham doorstep. Warning: Some readers may find the image disturbing.
A severed deer's head was discovered lying on a Grantham doorstep.
The remains of the deer were found by Charlotte Oakes last Friday, who discovered it on Greenhill Road, Grantham.
Charlotte, 25, said: "It was just there on my granny's doorstep."
Charlotte posted a photo of the head on the Lost and Found pets in Grantham group on Facebook, asking if anyone had any information about why it had been left in the street.
She added: "I couldn't bring myself to personally take the photo so someone else did.
"The head was there all day before it was collected by someone who lives on the street and taken to be disposed at Avenue Vets once I put it up on the lost and found page. It was emotionally disturbing."
