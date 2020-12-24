A Castle Bytham woman will run a live sew-along free of charge on Christmas Day.

Sewing superstar Debbie Shore will be broadcasting the sew-along on Facebook at 11am and then on YouTube at 2pm.

It will include a quiz, prizes and an opportunity to chat for those who tune in.

Debbie Shore is hosting a Christmas sew-along. (43661102)

As ẃell as being the host of the Half Yard Sewing Club, Debbie is a best-selling author, TV personality and multi-award winner.

Working with SearchPress, Debbie has reached out to several charities who play an active role in helping people overcome loneliness, supporting and understanding the importance of connection.

Debbie will be at her Castle Bytham home on Christmas Day with her husband, Garie, and her dog, Bobbin, having taken the decision, like so many others, not to see the rest of their family this year.

Debbie said: “I know a lot of people will be alone this Christmas, and as I am not able to spend it with my family this year I wanted to spend it with my sewing family.

“If you’re alone on Christmas Day, join me live on Facebook and YouTube for a bit of sewing and a chat! There will be a quiz and I’ll be giving away someprizes.

“I will also be hosting a ‘Challenge Debbie’ session, so do drop on by for a bit of fun and virtual festivity.

“I look forward to seeing everyone.”

To tune in on Christmas Day, search for ‘Debbie Shore Sewing’ on Facebook, or ‘Debbie Shore’ on YouTube.