A sex shop based next to the A1 southbound at Stoke Rochford has had its licence renewed.

The licensing committee of South Kesteven District Council unanimously agreed to renew the licence yesterday (Thursday).

The committee was told that no complaints had been received about the business during the 28-day consultation period.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: "As there had been no complaints made from any of the responsible authorities, members of the public or nearby businesses, it was proposed, seconded and unanimously agreed to approve the licence as applied for."

The applicant has run the sex shop since April 2009 and the committee was told that no complaints had been received during this time. It was said the applicant was not varying the licence in any way and was only applying to renew the licence as it currently stood.

The opening hours of the shop are still Monday to Sunday, 9am to 10pm, including bank holidays.