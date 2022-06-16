Outdoor performances of a Shakespearean classic will take place at the end of this month.

Ultraviolet Productions, a new theatre company, will perform A Midsummer Night's Dream at Irnham Hall on June 29 and Wing Hall, Oakham, on June 30.

The company said that it is committed to storytelling that combines traditional spoken-word theatre with alternative expressive artforms including music, movement, and animation.

ltraviolet Productions, a new theatre company, will perform A Midsummer Nights Dream (57348129)

Ultraviolet's cast and production team have a combined experience of over 20 years in touring productions, and between them have participated in the Edinburgh Fringe, Durham Drama Festival, and National Student Drama Festival.

A description of the production said: "The forest of Fairyland is alive with imagination. An array of lost circus performers wander through the trees. Clowns cry. Dancers sway. And all around, fairies sing hypnotic lullabies.

"A beloved favourite amongst audiences across the country, this hilarious comedy tells the story of vibrant young lovers lost in a forest one fateful Midsummer night.

"As they tiptoe deeper into the trees, they discover a family of forgotten clowns, ousted from fame by the younger, snazzier Mechanical Circus Troupe. As feuds ignite and passions swell, these warring carnivals will battle for the spotlight, desperate to win the hearts of their audience.

"By dawn, only one fact is certain: the course of true love never did run smooth.

"An entirely original adaptation of Shakespeare's infamous comedy of love, magic, and dreams, UVP's unique blend of live music, expressive dance and mystifying magic promises to spin a tale as wild as the most love-sick imagination.

"Roll up, roll up, and let the circus begin…"

Lucy Little, of Ultraviolet Productions, said: "Having grown up in Stamford, it is an absolute joy to return to my local area. It would be truly wonderful to see some local faces in the audience and it would mean so much if you were able to share our shows with your readers.

"As a new company, we appreciate all your support!

"This performance is outside so be sure to dress for the weather and bring layers, picnic rugs, blankets and chairs or just whatever will make you comfortable!"