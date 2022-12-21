A pharmacy worker has received an award after completing a quarter of a century at the same branch.

Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues have been celebrated after serving their communities for an accumulated total of 370 years.

The 13 dedicated recipients come from business areas including food stores, pharmacies, post offices, funeral homes and travel branches. All reached the milestone of 25 years of service and three colleagues received their 40-year long service award.

Sharon Welbourne (second left) receiving her long service award alongside some of her team (61441876)

Sharon Welbourne has worked at the Co-operative Pharmacy in Barrowby Gate, Grantham, for the last 25 years.

Sharon, a pharmacy services assistant, said: “I’ve worked at the same pharmacy on Barrowby Gate for 25 years and it’s been a real rollercoaster!

“I grew up in Grantham and I’ve lived here all my life, so I see a lot of familiar faces every day.

"I love every part of my job and will continue to work hard to support the community I care so much about.”

Colleagues celebrating 25 years were awarded £300 in Lincolnshire Co-op vouchers, and those reaching 40 years received £500 in vouchers.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s head of people and performance, Heather Lee, said: “It was my honour to be able to present this year’s long service awards to these dedicated colleagues.

“Our longest serving team members are a huge asset to the society and their communities.

"We’re proud to celebrate them, recognise their commitment and thank them for all their continuing hard work.”