Funhouse Comedy Club returns to the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom on Thursday, October 28, for a great night of laughter.

Headliner Jo Caulfield is a genuinely witty and sharply observational comic, who quickly builds up a rapport with her audiences.

At 17 she left home and moved to London to sing and play drums in a Rockabilly band, even though she could actually do neither! In her first comedy open spot, which she won, she was drunk and decided to enter without any preparation at all!

Since then she has gone from strength to strength appearing on TV in the likes of ‘Have I Got News For you’, ‘Mock the Week’, ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’. Her presence is equally felt on Radio, having appeared on ‘The News Quiz’, Clive Anderson’s Chat Room and recording her own programme for a number of years on Radio 4.

Add to that her role as TV warm-up and comedy writer for people like Joan Rivers, Ant and Dec and Graham Norton, here is a very talented lady.

Support will come from UK-based, French comedian and raconteur Marcel Lucont. Having toured the world with his dry wit, bawdy chansons and exquisite poetry he has the audience laughing from start to finish. His deadpan delivery and surreal musings are both inspirational and fascinating.

Also appearing is the immediately likeable Chris Washington. He was Edinburgh Festival 2017’s best newcomer award nominee, writer, and is also a voiceover artist and comedian, who has appeared on ‘Mock The Week’ and supported Jason Manford on tour.

A former postman he uses his Northern charm along with his hilarious tales to entertain the crowds.

Completing the line-up will be the wonderfully astute and affable Vittorio Angelone, ‘one of Belfast’s funniest exports’.

Compere for the night is the animated and amiable Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £11 in advance. Doors open at 7.15pm for an 8pm start.

To make a booking visit: www.funhousecomedy.co.uk