Fire crews found two sheds on fire when they were called to a street in Gonerby Hill Foot in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Wholetime and on-call crews from Grantham were called to Applewood Drive at around 5.30am.

Two sheds and their contents were damaged in the blaze.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue (62782428)

Thermal imaging cameras were used by firefighters, as well as two hose reel jets.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.