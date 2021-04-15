A ewe and her unborn lamb have died after an attack on sheep in a field near Grantham last month.

Two sheep were attacked by a dog which was off the lead and reportedly jumped a fence into the field in Barkston near the stepping stones which cross the River Witham.

The animals had their hind legs bitten by the dog as it ran in among a flock of 120 sheep.

Sheep attack. (46120892)

The owner of the flock, Louise Elkington, said her worse fears have now been confirmed.

She said: “The ewe has not only lost her lamb but she’s also been put to sleep. We believe that she was so distressed by the dog running her round that her lamb died inside her. We are now concerned that there maybe others in the same situation.”

Louise is now urging owners to be more aware of the dangers.

She added: “People should keep their dogs on leads around livestock. Every dog can chase and it’s the chasing that causes the damage.”