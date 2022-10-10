Corby Glen Sheep Fair returns with 'fantastic turn out'
The Corby Glen Sheep Fair returned at the weekend and featured its first chilli eating challenge.
The fair, which dates back to 1238, was held yesterday (Sunday), attracting large crowds and warm weather.
Sally Mardling, one of the organisers, said: "It was a fabulous day and we were so lucky with the weather.
"It was a fantastic turn out and the car parks filled up very quickly. It was a great atmosphere with families having a wonderful time.
"It was lovely to have the dog show back and are we are hoping this will be a permanent fixture again.
"The children enjoyed the Punch and Judy Show, and the main stage entertainment was great.
"The highlight was the Sheep Fair Bonkers Challenge this year and a chilli eating challenge. We had nine very brave contestants!
"We also had an amazing turnout of classic cars."
This was the 784th sheep fair to be held in Corby Glen and it is believed to be the oldest sheep fair in the country.
A sheep auction is also being held today (October 10) to conclude the fair.
Sally added: "We hope to continue the Sheep Fair tradition next year and have a few new ideas up our sleeve."