The Corby Glen Sheep Fair returned at the weekend and featured its first chilli eating challenge.

The fair, which dates back to 1238, was held yesterday (Sunday), attracting large crowds and warm weather.

Sally Mardling, one of the organisers, said: "It was a fabulous day and we were so lucky with the weather.

Ann Wainwright at the sheep fair. (59868837)

"It was a fantastic turn out and the car parks filled up very quickly. It was a great atmosphere with families having a wonderful time.

"It was lovely to have the dog show back and are we are hoping this will be a permanent fixture again.

Fun fun fun at the sheep fair. (59869096)

"The children enjoyed the Punch and Judy Show, and the main stage entertainment was great.

"The highlight was the Sheep Fair Bonkers Challenge this year and a chilli eating challenge. We had nine very brave contestants!

Melody Flyts performing at the sheep fair. (59868818)

"We also had an amazing turnout of classic cars."

This was the 784th sheep fair to be held in Corby Glen and it is believed to be the oldest sheep fair in the country.

A sheep auction is also being held today (October 10) to conclude the fair.

Fun fun fun at the sheep fair. (59868758)

Fun fun fun at the sheep fair. (59869037)

The Corby Glen fire crew. (59868747)

Katie Andrew at the sheep fair. (59868369)

Melody Flyts performing at the sheep fair. (59868354)

Avie Mason at the sheep fair. (59868311)

Graham Turner at the sheep fair. (59868248)

Ian Frost at the sheep fair. (59868211)

Angela and Emma Adams at the sheep fair. (59868196)

Classic cars at the sheep fair. (59867863)

Charlotte Lucas at the sheep fair. (59867844)

Fun fun fun at the sheep fair. (59867798)

Fun fun fun at the sheep fair. (59867792)

Millie Whitlock at the sheep fair. (59867775)

Howard and Bridgett Scott (59867737)

Howard and Bridgett Scott (59867708)

Classic cars at the sheep fair. (59867667)

Bumper car fun at the sheep fair. (59867661)

Bumper car fun at the sheep fair. (59867631)

Bumper car fun at the sheep fair. (59867607)

Fun fun fun at the sheep fair. (59869048)

Melody Flyts performing at the sheep fair. (59868901)

Sam Robinson and Will Wallace at the sheep fair. (59868595)

Sally added: "We hope to continue the Sheep Fair tradition next year and have a few new ideas up our sleeve."