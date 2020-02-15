Home   News   Article

Grantham teenager Shelby selected for Special Olympics

By Graham Newton
Published: 12:00, 15 February 2020

A Grantham teenager who was born with Down Syndrome and serious health problems has been chosen to represent the East Midlands at a Special Olympics next year.

Shelby Walker, 18, has defied the odds and will represent the East Midlands at the Special Olympics GB National Summer games in 2021.

Shelby’s mum, Kerry Walker, of Dryden Close, Grantham, said it was “amazing” news.

