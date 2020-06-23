'Shielding' rules to be relaxed for the most vulnerable
Published: 06:30, 23 June 2020
'Shielding' rules against COVID-19 protecting the most vulnerable are set to be relaxed over the next few weeks.
More than 2.2 million people have been designated as “extremely vulnerable” due to their age or health conditions.
However, government has announced that from July 6, shielded people will be able to meet groups of up to six people outdoors, including families members outside their immediate household.
