Youngsters at a village primary school swapped their uniforms for eye patches as part of a class pirate day last month.

Children in Reception class at Colsterworth Primary School, enjoyed the day as part of their ‘Ahoy there! Would you invite a Pirate for tea?’ school topic.

Class teacher Lisa Abbey helped to organise the day.

Pirate Day at Colsterworth Primary School. (46695581)

She said: “It was all hands on deck and we had a full crew of shipmates and captains all ready and looking shipshape for sailing the seven seas. We had pirates with swords, pirates with telescopes, ones with parrots and a whole ‘ship’ full of pirates with smiles on their faces.

“Throughout the day we all tried very hard to speak like pirates and we gave ourselves fearsome pirate names such as Pirate Snowflake, First Mate Hotrod and Captain Hook. We counted and weighed treasure and used positional language to follow our treasure maps.”

Luckily no one had to walk the plank.