Shocking video emerges of woman being sprayed with drink in Grantham

Video footage has emerged of a woman having a bottle thrown at her and being sprayed with liquid by a group of men in Grantham town centre.

The video, which has been shared nearly 400 times shows a group of males surrounding a female before they spray drink in her face and throw a bottle at her. It is not yet known when the incident took place.

Since the video was posted online on Monday, it has attracted hundreds of comments from shocked members of the public who have branded the actions of the males as "disgusting", "cowardly and "shameful."

The person who posted the video online said: "When I was sent this I felt the world needed to see so maybe then they can be stopped."

