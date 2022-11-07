The generosity of residents has been praised after another successful Rotary Shoebox Appeal.

Coordinated by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven for Grantham and surrounding areas, the appeal helps poor families in eastern Europe at Christmas time.

People have filled boxes with useful items and toys for some of the world's most vulnerable people this Christmas.

Grantham Journal news editor, Graham Newton, with rotarian Chris Thurlow (left). (60447977)

On Friday, rotarian Chris Thurlow came to the Journal offices to collect around 80 shoeboxes that had been donated over the past few weeks.

Chris praised the “generosity of the local Grantham people for supporting this appeal”, and thanked everyone who filled a box.

The Rotary Shoebox Appeal helps poor families in eastern Europe. (59641705)

“We will soon have collected over one thousand boxes. Many of the junior and senior schools take part,” he added.