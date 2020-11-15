Residents are in an ongoing dispute with a nearby shooting range over how many days members are permitted to shoot.

The Brandon Wood Clay Shooting Residents Association (BWCSRA), made up of concerned villagers from Brandon, Stubton and Fenton, claim that the nearby clay pigeon shooting range at Brandon Wood has shot for double the annual 50 days permitted by planning permission granted in 2000.

David Rawlins, chairman of the BWCSRA, said: “Brandon Wood Clay Shooting has planning permission to shoot for 50 days per year but on October 29, they will have shot for 100 days this year, much to the annoyance of their neighbours.

“[The range] annoys neighbours four days a week and will have shot on twice the number of days allowed by the 2000 permission.”

The BWCSRA has made several complaints to planning authority South Kesteven District Council regarding the alleged breach, and said that “a comprehensive investigation” was launched as a result back in February.

In 2018, an application was submitted to increase the shooting days at Brandon Wood to 120, but that was rejected and an enforcement notice was served after the site had breached the permitted 50 shooting days that year.

The enforcement notice was withdrawn in January this year. In that same month, range owner Mark Crane submitted an application to increase the permitted shooting days to 150 per annum.

The application said: “The principle of the clay pigeon shooting use is well established and permanent. The bunding around the site perimeter and the established planting around it serve to contain and absorb noise from the shooting activity.”

Mr Crane, who has owned the Brandon Wood Clay Shoot since 2017, told the Journal: “There is a difference of legal opinion on the 50 days but, yes, we are hopeful that the planning application will resolve matters soon.”

SKDC have declined to comment on the matter before the planning application to increase allotted shooting days is resolved, with a decision due on December 23.