A shop owner has donated £150 towards a charity night in aid of a men’s mental health group.

Raja Suresh who owns and runs Gonerby Hill Groceries, on Gonerby Road, with his family, replied to an appeal from local fund-raiser Rob Dixon.

Rob, of Sunningdale, has organised the charity live music night at Brass and Bloom, on Finkin Street, which will take place later this month.

All the proceeds will go to The Place2Bee, a men’s mental health group which launched in Grantham earlier this year.

The evening will include live music from Dom Brister, a buffet provided by the Finkins team, a raffle and an auction with lots up for grabs including an afternoon tea For Two at Petticoats Tea Room, Morrison’s hamper, bottle Of Fortnum & Mason champagne, meal for two at Red Lion Newton and lots of vouchers.

Rob said: “I met with Raja and he presented me with a cheque for £150 which will be added to the total I make on the charity night in November. Yet another local business supporting local charities.”

Place2bee was formed by South Lincolnshire Blind Society (SLBS) which has been working with Jason Desmond, a retired veteran, to head up the group.

The group provides a safe space for men to talk and to find out what support is available locally

For more information or to contact Place2bee, search for their page on Facebook.