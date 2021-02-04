Pupils at a secondary school have received a donation of tablets to aid them in remote learning.

Staff at Sainsbury's and Argos in Grantham donated funds and used a company grant to help purchase tablets for the pupils at Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen.

Representatives from the stores visited the school on Monday last week (February 1) to hand over the 16 new devices.

Staff from Argos and Sainsbury's visited Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen to donate tablets to the pupils

Principal Sue Jones said: “We are hugely grateful for this generous donation from Sainsbury's and Argos.

"The tablets will make a real difference at Charles Read Academy."

The donation means that all pupils at the school now have at least one type of device, which they can use to access their online lessons.

Mrs Jones said: "As well as having access to paper-based booklets and activities, pupils greatly enjoy and benefit through the interaction with the online lessons.

“Pupils don’t, however, spend five hours in front of the device. There are written and active tasks to complete away from a screen as well to achieve a more balanced provision.

"At the start of the day, pupils access a virtual assembly or receive welfare calls from their tutors to check on their well-being and to receive important messages."

“Whilst we are very proud of current remote provision and support for keyworker and pupils who are invited onto site, we are all very excited and looking forward to a full return to school in the near future.”