A Grantham business owner has announced she will be closing her shop due to health struggles.

Rosa Ansell, owner of Hippy Bohobell in Blue Court, has been struggling with her health more and she says the day-to-day running of the shop has “become impossible for me”.

As a result, the shop will be closing on Saturday, May 13, or before if stock is cleared before then.

Rosa Ansell, the owner of Hippy Bohobell.

Rosa said: “I have been struggling with my health more and more, and recently received some new diagnoses. I’ve got a long road ahead to gain some health back.

“Blue Court has lots of character. I will miss my little shop, the lovely people I’ve met and chatting to my customers who have been so supportive and kind.

“Hopefully they will continue to support Hippy Bohobell online!”

Hippy Bohobell moved to Blue Court in November 2022.

Previously, it was located in the George Shopping Centre, but it was due to close because of plans to remove the glazed roof in the shopping centre.

In the run-up to the shop closing, a sale is being held with up to 50 per cent off most items.

The shop will continue to sell products online through Facebook by searching 'Hippy Bohobell, Grantham’ and ‘Rosa Ansell Artist’, until its official website is set up.

Rosa added: “We will be selling the same kind of clothing that is in the shop, mainly alternative, hippy and festival clothing, accessories and jewellery but we will be adding pre-loved and vintage, which was how we started in 2016.

“I will also have more time for my art, I have had some success over the years as an artist so I’m really excited that the commissions are already coming in!”