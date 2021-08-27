Grantham shop Bargain Hunters to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind
A Grantham shop is hosting a fund-raising event for a guide dogs charity.
Bargain Hunters, on Wharf Road, will invite customers to take part in a tombola and a lucky dip tomorrow (Saturday) and Bank Holiday Monday.
All proceeds will be donated to The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, a charity that helps blind and partially sighted people across the UK through the provision of guide dogs, mobility and other services.
There will also be a half price sale on all items including new and second hand items, bric-a-brac, furniture and clothing. Guide Dog mascot called Bertie will welcome customers.
Shop owner Graham Anderson said: “Guide Dogs is our charity of the year but we are going to make it continuous. Fund-raising co-ordintor Jane Shelley, from the Guide Dogs, has been helping us with stickers, signs etc, for the event. We are aiming to raise at least £2,500 for the charity this year.”