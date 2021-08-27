A Grantham shop is hosting a fund-raising event for a guide dogs charity.

Bargain Hunters, on Wharf Road, will invite customers to take part in a tombola and a lucky dip tomorrow (Saturday) and Bank Holiday Monday.

All proceeds will be donated to The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, a charity that helps blind and partially sighted people across the UK through the provision of guide dogs, mobility and other services.

Graham Anderson and mascot Bertie, (50610514)

There will also be a half price sale on all items including new and second hand items, bric-a-brac, furniture and clothing. Guide Dog mascot called Bertie will welcome customers.

Shop owner Graham Anderson said: “Guide Dogs is our charity of the year but we are going to make it continuous. Fund-raising co-ordintor Jane Shelley, from the Guide Dogs, has been helping us with stickers, signs etc, for the event. We are aiming to raise at least £2,500 for the charity this year.”