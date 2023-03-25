A "very helpful employee" at a Grantham supermarket has impressed one customer so much that she has written a poem about him.

Val Odell, of Croft Drive, Grantham, is a keen poet and a regular on the Journal's letters pages.

Her daughter, Anita Gowers got in touch to share her latest work, and said: "My mother has written this poem about a very helpful employee at Morrisons supermarket.

"She is 82 and he always helps her when she's trying to load and pack her shopping, and gives her the independence she needs."

Here is the poem, entitled 'The Ping Pong Man'.

I know a very happy man,

Who sits down all day long.

He puts our shopping through the till,

And then goes ping ping pong.

He always keeps the people happy,

Sometimes with a song.

As he checks you have all you need,

He just goes ping ping pong.

He has tattoos on his arms,

And his hands are very strong.

He lifts the heavy bottles up,

With a happy ping ping pong.

He is a man that all folk like,

Please tell me if I’m wrong.

It is his mission in this life,

To just go ping ping pong.

So Mr Morrison, take care of him,

He’s worthy of a gong.

Not all your staff can do his job,

They can’t go ping ping pong.