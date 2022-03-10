Shoppers keen to help those caught in the war in Ukraine, but who don't have the spare cash to do so, can now donate their supermarket loyalty points instead.

Sainsbury's is inviting customers to donate their Nectar points, in place of a cash donation, which in turn will be converted into money and given to aid workers helping those caught up in the conflict.

When Russia first began its invasion, communities across the UK launched collections for clothes, beddings, medical supplies and other items for those in need.

Sainsbury's is inviting people to donate Nectar points in place of a cash donation

But as the fighting continues and more than a million people are displaced - charities and the government have requested the public send donations of money now rather than physical goods.

But with money tight for many families as the cost of living in the UK escalates, most recently with the rising price of petrol, some have been left wishing they could help but with little spare cash in their household incomes to do so.

But Sainsbury's says it hopes its latest charitable scheme will give customers the chance to donate and help those affected by the devastating war without eating into already tight household budgets.

How it works...

Nectar points can now be used to donate to a number of causes, says the retailer by logging on or using the Nectar app.

Alongside giving to a charity you'd like to see money go to, including the Disasters Emergency Committee and Unicef, Sainsbury's has also teamed up with Comic Relief which is also sending aid relief to Ukraine and collecting Nectar donations specifically for this purpose during the first few weeks of this month.

Shoppers can show their support by sending back their Nectar loyalty points

Every 200 points donated will see £1 given to Comic Relief - and points can be donated up until March 19. What's more the supermarket giant has also pledged to match any Nectar points donations to Comic Relief made by account holders up to the value of £500,000.

In an email to customers with a Nectar card, Sainsbury's explained: "Your donations will help Comic Relief to address the immediate and urgent needs of people in the crisis, by providing essential services such as water, food and medical support.

"You will also be helping to support medium and longer term needs, including mental health, homelessness, children's safety and ongoing violence against women and girls."

Those wishing to make a donation must log into their Nectar account to do so and people must have a minimum spend of 200 points in order to send their first £1.