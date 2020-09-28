Shoppers get to taste Afghan cuisine at Grantham Market

Shoppers were able to get a taste of authentic Afghan cuisine at Grantham Market last Saturday.

Kabeer Afghan Street Food, launched by Mohsin Khan alongside his parents and four brothers to “share the great Afghan cuisine with the British public,” set up a stall, where they were met with a mixed reaction.

Mohsin, who lives in Nottingham, said: “Some people were simply not willing to try anything new but many people were excited by our boxes and that we were offering a completely new type of cuisine at the market.

KA BEER AFGHAN STREET FOOD. (42345529)

“We had some amazing conversations and the majority took a food box home – so much so that we ran out of stock and had to leave early.”

Mohsin was at the market with brother Mujahid Khan.

Mohsin added: “We offer unique, street-style fusions of authentic Afghan recipes and spices. We’re sharing the only Asian cuisine with strong influences from Persia, India and Mongolia.

“Our two signature dishes are sure to be favourites. After all, they are the loving creations of my own mother – our head chef. But we’ll introduce new dishes over time.

“My brothers and I strive to live up to our mother’s high standards, expectations of precision with ingredients and excellent cooking skills.”

Despite its initial success, the business has been a while in the making.

Mohsin, whose background is in civil engineering, said: “I had the initial idea back in April 2019. I’ve always enjoyed eating out with friends and family but I realised the Afghan restaurants that I loved were mainly frequented by Pakistani and Afghan customers.

“I wanted to find a way to share the great Afghan cuisine with the rest of the British public. I started to have a vision of a stall concept. One that could travel around the UK offering authentic Afghan street food to the British public where they are – at festivals and markets. I did months of research and educated myself on the food industry first including health and safety, equipment, design, and legal regulations. In total, it took 17 months from April 2019 to our launch earlier this month.

“During this time, my family and I spent months experimenting with recipes and flavour combinations. We wanted to be sure our Afghan street food was unique but still used authentic spices and remained evocative of traditional Afghan dishes.”

The family hopes to return to Grantham’s Saturday market regularly in the coming months.

Despite some initial challenges, Mohsin is optimistic about the future success of the business.

He added:“Although it can be challenging to start a company, we cherish the precious memories we’ve made.

“As Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “It’s the not the destination, it’s the journey’.” I really believe that.”

