Shoppers have been helping to raise essential funds to support a Lincolnshire life-saving group.

Lincolnshire Co-op are raising funds for LIVES – a Lincolnshire charity that supports more than 700 highly trained and dedicated volunteers to deliver vital care in those first critical moments – as part of its ‘Community Champions’ scheme.

Co-op branches across Grantham, including Grantham travel branch on the High Street, Barrowby Gate Pharmacy and Springfield Road Food Store, have all been taking part in the fund-raising scheme.

LIncolnshire Co-op Food Store on Springfield Road, Grantham.

Throughout the campaign, every time a member shops at a Lincolnshire Co-op branch, a donation is made to responder groups. Money will be also be raised through colleagues’ fund-raising activities, collection boxes in outlets, and proceeds from the sale of plastic carrier bags in stores.

LIVES community fund-raising manager Rachel Hay is delighted with the donation.

She said: “Part of our job is to train members of the public to help provide medical care for the people locally before an ambulance arrives.

“Additional funds would help us take on more first responders and cover the costs of training and equipment.”