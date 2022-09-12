More news, no ads

Shops and businesses across Grantham have decorated their windows in tribute to The Queen.

Following the announcement of her death on Thursday, September 8, people have paid their respects to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Glen-Esk florist on Watergate featured a floral tribute in its window.

A chalkboard sign stating "God bless the Queen's soul. Long live the King!" was placed outside the Lupulo restaurant.

Images of the Queen have replaced property listings in the windows at the Newton Fallowell and William H Brown estate agents.

Reflect Recruitment also replaced job adverts in its windows with pictures of the Queen.

There was also a message to shoppers as they entered the M&S Foodhall on London Road.

