Shops across Grantham town centre are awash with red, white and blue decorations ahead of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

Many shop windows have been decorated across the town.

Here are some to look out for.

Winnie's Boutique on 6-8 Watergate, NG31 6NS. (57018427)

The Mind Charity shop on High Street, NG31 6PN. (57017246)

A painting of the Queen's head has been painted by the owner's daughter of Busy B's Bridals on 35 Watergate, NG31 6NS.

The British Heart Foundation charity shop on 21a High Street, NG31 6NS.

The Notions Antique Centre on 2 High Street, NG31 6NS.

The Sleep Shop on 6-8 Watergate, NG31 6NS.

The Boyes Shop on 13 High Street, NG31 6NS.

The Teaspoon Tea Company on 19 High Street, NG31 6NS.

The William H Brown estate agents on 63 High Street, NG31 6NS.

The Angel & Royal Hotel on 4-5 High Street, NG31 6PN.

The Jubilee celebrations are in full swing across town of Grantham so keep a look out for what the shops have to display!